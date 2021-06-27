Hansen, Bruce
December 23, 1947 - June 23, 2021
Bruce Hansen, age 73, of Blair, NE died unexpectedly on June 23rd while riding his bike in DeSoto Bend, a place where he loved to photograph the landscape he grew up around and lived in. A farm kid, Bruce was son to Albert "Bud" and Lila Hansen who have both preceded him in passing. He was brother to Kathy (Gearhart).
After graduating from Blair High School, Bruce was drafted and served in the US Army and toured in Vietnam. He has always had a love for his country and was proud of his service.
He graduated from Milford Tech and began his career in the automotive trades as a painter. With the support from the love of his life and best friend, Joyce, and later, the hard work of his son, Matt, what began as a passion for all things cars ended up in the building of successful body shops in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
Bruce was a loving provider who counted his blessings as gifts from God. Family was important to him. His last days were spent with the family he loved. He was a loving husband of almost 50 years to Joyce. He was a wonderful father to Matt and Sarah and a great father-in-law to their spouses, Erin and Matt. He was a beloved grandpa and "poppy" to grandchildren, Katelyn, Keagan, Sloane, and Kacey.
Kind, loving, integrity, hard-working, a good friend, and faithful are all words to describe him. He will be missed dearly the rest of our lives.
MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:30am at Westwood Church, 13056 Atwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68144. Following the Service, a Celebration of Life party, open house will be held at the Hansen residence beginning at 2pm. For assistance or directions please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to: Westwood Church, Tunnels to Towers, or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.