Longton, Bruce E. Sr.



December 24, 1951 - September 13, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Beverly (Butler) Longton. Survived by wife, Linda; children, Carol (Chris) Jones, Bruce Jr (Sara) Longton; step-children, Lynette (Geno) Todorovich, Erik (Misty) Akromis; siblings, Les and Leta; 13 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, September 20, 4-6pm at 8919 Grant Street. Family and friends invited. Condolences may be mailed to 4405 Monticello Pl, Enid OK 73703



