Bruce E. Thornblad
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Thornblad, Bruce E.

1951 - 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Elaine. Survived by wife, Kathie; brother, Paul (Nancy); much loved nieces and nephews; French family members; and dear friends who added joy to his life. Memorials are suggested to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy (rmconservancy.org).

A Celebration of Bruce's life will be announced at a later date.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have nothing but fond memories of my cousin Bruce! Rest in Peace.
Dean Thornblad
December 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. We have known Bruce since the 70s but have lost touch throughout the years. Bruce is remembered as the quiet, caring and thoughtful member of our group. He came to London to visit us when we lived there. It is an honor to have known him. Rest In Peace Bruce.
Pete and Elke Farrish
December 14, 2020
Bruce was an old childhood friend. We both live on Pinehurst AVenue, in Omaha. I was already a trombone player, and Bruce showed me how to play the baritone horn. I still play tuba, thanks to Bruce! I'm sorry to hear about his passing. He was a good guy. My sympathies to his loved ones.
Rick Brown
December 14, 2020
Bruce was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by so many friends and family. I was lucky to have him as my friend. Rest in Peace
Jim Underwood
December 14, 2020
Dave and I wish to send our condolences to Kathie, Paul and Nancy. Bruce was a great guy. I have many many fond and fun memories. His babysitting my son, walking me across campus to make sure I got to class safely, 4th of July celebrations at Camp Hitchcock. His passing is a loss to us all. We will always remember him with good thoughts. Our sympathy to you.
Dave and Mary King
December 13, 2020
