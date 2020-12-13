Thornblad, Bruce E.
1951 - 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Elaine. Survived by wife, Kathie; brother, Paul (Nancy); much loved nieces and nephews; French family members; and dear friends who added joy to his life. Memorials are suggested to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy (rmconservancy.org
).
A Celebration of Bruce's life will be announced at a later date.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.