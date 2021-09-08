Wehner, Bruce JohnDecember 1, 1955 - September 4, 2021Bruce John Wehner, age 65, of Valley, NE, formally of Lynch, NE was born December 1, 1955, and died September 4, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Fae Wehner, Snyder, NE; parents-in-law, Greg and Rosemarie Kibbie, Valley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg Jr. and Lisa Kibbie, Valley, NE. Survived by wife of 39 years, Rosemary of Valley; son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Jessica, Lincoln, NE; special nephews and wives, Kyle and Justine Kibbie, Creighton, NE, and Clayton and Kara Kibbie, Elkhorn; grandsons and special great nephews, Tyson and Maddox Wehner, and Grayson and Nolan Kibbie. Also survived by twin brother, Brad and wife, Cyndi, Hooper, NE; special sister, Casey Simpson, Omaha; brothers, Tom and Laurie, Bill and Denise, Jim, and Mike; sisters, Sue and Gary Andrews, Nancy and Jim Hoeft, Barbara and Kelly Nielsen, Mary and Bill Granger; sister-in-law, Lisa Johnson Kibbie; many many nephews; nieces; great nephews; and great nieces.Bruce was a kind, gentle soul, who loved his family and was always there to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed! We love you!A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lynch Area Future Fund Park Relocation Project, 50560 898th Road, Lynch, NE 68746.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222