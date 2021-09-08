Menu
Bruce John Wehner
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Wehner, Bruce John

December 1, 1955 - September 4, 2021

Bruce John Wehner, age 65, of Valley, NE, formally of Lynch, NE was born December 1, 1955, and died September 4, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Fae Wehner, Snyder, NE; parents-in-law, Greg and Rosemarie Kibbie, Valley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg Jr. and Lisa Kibbie, Valley, NE. Survived by wife of 39 years, Rosemary of Valley; son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Jessica, Lincoln, NE; special nephews and wives, Kyle and Justine Kibbie, Creighton, NE, and Clayton and Kara Kibbie, Elkhorn; grandsons and special great nephews, Tyson and Maddox Wehner, and Grayson and Nolan Kibbie. Also survived by twin brother, Brad and wife, Cyndi, Hooper, NE; special sister, Casey Simpson, Omaha; brothers, Tom and Laurie, Bill and Denise, Jim, and Mike; sisters, Sue and Gary Andrews, Nancy and Jim Hoeft, Barbara and Kelly Nielsen, Mary and Bill Granger; sister-in-law, Lisa Johnson Kibbie; many many nephews; nieces; great nephews; and great nieces.

Bruce was a kind, gentle soul, who loved his family and was always there to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed! We love you!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lynch Area Future Fund Park Relocation Project, 50560 898th Road, Lynch, NE 68746.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your brother. You have helped so much. My prayers for you and your family.
Linda Novak
Friend
September 22, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bryan 135000 Braesch
Friend
September 16, 2021
My sympathies to the Family in this time of sorrow. Sending Thoughts and Prayers to all.
Robert Braesch
Friend
September 16, 2021
