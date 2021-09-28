Menu
Bruce A. Weideman
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Weideman, Bruce A.

February 1, 1942 - September 26, 2021

Bruce A. Weideman passed away in Omaha on Sunday, September 26, at the age of 79. Survived by wife of almost 60 years, Patty; their two children: Greg Weideman (Debbie), Stacy Van Roy (Jay); as well as their grandchildren: Lindsay Thomsen (Kurt), Nicholas Weideman, Jordan Van Roy, and Zachary Van Roy.

VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St Chapel. SERVICE: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N 204th St., Elkhorn, NE. Private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery following the luncheon at Bethany. Please follow COVID protocols to protect others in attendance. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Bethany Lutheran Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
4200 N 204th St., Elkhorn, NE
Patty, you and family are in our prayers in this most difficult time. May your strong faith carry through. God Bless you all.
Deanna and Jim
Family
September 29, 2021
Our Condolences to the family. Many good memories of Bruce.
Milo and Barbara Anderson
Work
September 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Patty, and your family. We have fond memories of Bruce and Rog especially remembers all the fun times at the North Bowl and Bruce sponsoring our team. Our door is always open if you ever make it to Oregon Patty. We would love to see you.
Roger & Ro Boulden
September 28, 2021
Brent and Brandon
September 28, 2021
Greg and Stacy, I'm very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your mom at this difficult time.
Roxanne Smith
School
September 28, 2021
