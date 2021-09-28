Weideman, Bruce A.
February 1, 1942 - September 26, 2021
Bruce A. Weideman passed away in Omaha on Sunday, September 26, at the age of 79. Survived by wife of almost 60 years, Patty; their two children: Greg Weideman (Debbie), Stacy Van Roy (Jay); as well as their grandchildren: Lindsay Thomsen (Kurt), Nicholas Weideman, Jordan Van Roy, and Zachary Van Roy.
VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St Chapel. SERVICE: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N 204th St., Elkhorn, NE. Private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery following the luncheon at Bethany. Please follow COVID protocols to protect others in attendance. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Bethany Lutheran Church.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.