Buddy Gene Hughes
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hughes, Buddy Gene

October 21, 1939 - June 22, 2021

Age 81. Survived by brother, Mark Welcher; son, Buddy Hughes Jr.; daughter, Melissa Bailey; wife, Linda Hughes (Bruhn); and stepsons: Bryan, Jason and Trevor Groenjes. Also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Monday, July 5th, from 4-6pm at the Mortuary. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, July 6th, 10am, at Good News Church (formerly Glad Tidings), 7415 Hickory St.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jul
6
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Good News Church
7415 Hickory St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am soo sorry for your lose. My heart is with you.
Sherry Brown
Friend
June 28, 2021
Linda I´m so sorry to hear of Bud´s passing you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Novak
June 27, 2021
