Hughes, Buddy Gene



October 21, 1939 - June 22, 2021



Age 81. Survived by brother, Mark Welcher; son, Buddy Hughes Jr.; daughter, Melissa Bailey; wife, Linda Hughes (Bruhn); and stepsons: Bryan, Jason and Trevor Groenjes. Also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.



Family will receive friends Monday, July 5th, from 4-6pm at the Mortuary. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, July 6th, 10am, at Good News Church (formerly Glad Tidings), 7415 Hickory St.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jul. 5, 2021.