Buelah Irene Chappell
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Chappell, Buelah Irene

February 9, 1926 - September 28, 2021

Preceded in death by loving husband, Delbert L. Chappell Sr.; sons, Kenneth Richard Hulett Sr. and Raymond Eugene Hulett; daughters, Beverly Ann McNaught, Roberta Grace Walling, Gerie Lynn (Charles) Williams; grandsons, Wayne, Richard, and Patrick Schoville; 5 siblings. Survived by children, Douglas Wayne (Nancy) Hulett Sr. and Patricia "Patty" Hulett-Bell; 19 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; sons-in-law, George McNaught and Roy Walling; large extended family.

VISITATION will be Friday, October 8, from 10-11am with a FUNERAL SERVICE starting at 11am. All at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
