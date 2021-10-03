Chappell, Buelah Irene



February 9, 1926 - September 28, 2021



Preceded in death by loving husband, Delbert L. Chappell Sr.; sons, Kenneth Richard Hulett Sr. and Raymond Eugene Hulett; daughters, Beverly Ann McNaught, Roberta Grace Walling, Gerie Lynn (Charles) Williams; grandsons, Wayne, Richard, and Patrick Schoville; 5 siblings. Survived by children, Douglas Wayne (Nancy) Hulett Sr. and Patricia "Patty" Hulett-Bell; 19 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; sons-in-law, George McNaught and Roy Walling; large extended family.



VISITATION will be Friday, October 8, from 10-11am with a FUNERAL SERVICE starting at 11am. All at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.