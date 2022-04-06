Dixon, Bunny Jo
December 27, 1954 - April 4, 2022
Preceded in death by husbands, Ross Lorello and Hanno Kemnitz; brother, Joseph Harpster. Survived by husband, Robert; children, Honey (David) Sterling, Joseph (Alicia) Lorello; stepchildren: Bob (Mary) Dixon, April (John) Nebel, Hunter Dixon, Chavonna (Chuck) Koski, Vince (Aubrey) Palermo; grandchildren, George, Angelus; many other grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1-3pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.