Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bunny Jo Dixon
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Dixon, Bunny Jo

December 27, 1954 - April 4, 2022

Preceded in death by husbands, Ross Lorello and Hanno Kemnitz; brother, Joseph Harpster. Survived by husband, Robert; children, Honey (David) Sterling, Joseph (Alicia) Lorello; stepchildren: Bob (Mary) Dixon, April (John) Nebel, Hunter Dixon, Chavonna (Chuck) Koski, Vince (Aubrey) Palermo; grandchildren, George, Angelus; many other grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1-3pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.