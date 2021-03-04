Menu
Burton Franklin Post
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Post, Burton Franklin

March 14, 1929 - February 28, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Joan; daughter, Dona Goodrich; brother, Chuck Post; and great-grandson, David Muter. Survived by children, Mary McKay, Clayton (Julie) Post, Philip (Lori) Post, Kim (Dave) Minino, and Raymond (Erica) Post; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

VISITATION Saturday, March 6, at 9am. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, March 6, at 10am with a graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
