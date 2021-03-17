Menu
Butch Jorgensen
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Jorgensen, Butch (Rolland)

April 3, 1956 - March 10, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Harlan and Pauline; siblings, Darla, Gerald, Alan.

Survived by loving wife, Jill; children, Lisa (Chris), Nels (Lina), Laura; grandchildren, Alexander, Olivia, Remy, Erek, Juniper, Genevieve, Chevy; great-granddaughter, Lillian.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: Friday, 12:30-3:30pm, at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Saturday, 1pm, Ord Cemetery, Ord, NE. For more information, please visit the Mortuary website.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington St

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Mar
20
Interment
1:00p.m.
Ord Cemetery
Ord, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. Butch was a nice guy. Great memories of Butch and the Jorgensen family. Prayers for all
Danette Koziol
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I have very special memories of your family. You are all in my prayers
Mary (Stangl) Roth
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Butch's passing! He was a good man and always treated me good. My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family!
Jamie Gustafson
March 17, 2021
