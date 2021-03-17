Jorgensen, Butch (Rolland)
April 3, 1956 - March 10, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Harlan and Pauline; siblings, Darla, Gerald, Alan.
Survived by loving wife, Jill; children, Lisa (Chris), Nels (Lina), Laura; grandchildren, Alexander, Olivia, Remy, Erek, Juniper, Genevieve, Chevy; great-granddaughter, Lillian.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: Friday, 12:30-3:30pm, at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Saturday, 1pm, Ord Cemetery, Ord, NE. For more information, please visit the Mortuary website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.