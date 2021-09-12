Barnes, Byron G. "Gene"
August 1, 1927 - August 6, 2021
Longtime member of Elks Lodge #39. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan; parents, Jack and Vergene; brother Richard. He is survived by his children, Jenny Nelson (Eric), and Michael Barnes (Lisa Underwood); grandsons: Robert Picard, Jacob and Connor Barnes; and brothers, Bernie and Gerry.
MEMORIAL SERVICE with Military Honors: Saturday, September 18th, at 11am at the West Center Chapel. The family request that masks be worn during the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast: button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.