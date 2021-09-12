Menu
Byron G. "Gene" Barnes
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Barnes, Byron G. "Gene"

August 1, 1927 - August 6, 2021

Longtime member of Elks Lodge #39. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan; parents, Jack and Vergene; brother Richard. He is survived by his children, Jenny Nelson (Eric), and Michael Barnes (Lisa Underwood); grandsons: Robert Picard, Jacob and Connor Barnes; and brothers, Bernie and Gerry.

MEMORIAL SERVICE with Military Honors: Saturday, September 18th, at 11am at the West Center Chapel. The family request that masks be worn during the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast: button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our love and prayers to you. A donation has been made to the Alzheimer´s Association in your Dad´s memory.
Cal & Kristi
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 12, 2021
