Bolyard, C. MackAge 71 - May 28, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Oliver "Pete" Bolyard; mother and stepfather, Hazel and Albert Hendrickson; and brother-in-law, Robert Phillips. Survived by wife, Susan of Omaha; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Doug Sloane of Lynden, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Kari Bolyard of Adams, NE; granddaughters, Amanda and Megan Sloane, and Kinley and Elsie Bolyard; sister, Joan Phillips-Fowler and her huband, Harry Fowler, and several nieces and nephews.MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at FaithWestwood United Methodist Church, Omaha. Inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. VISITATION Monday from 4-7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.