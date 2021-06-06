Menu
C. Mack Bolyard
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Bolyard, C. Mack

Age 71 - May 28, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Oliver "Pete" Bolyard; mother and stepfather, Hazel and Albert Hendrickson; and brother-in-law, Robert Phillips. Survived by wife, Susan of Omaha; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Doug Sloane of Lynden, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Kari Bolyard of Adams, NE; granddaughters, Amanda and Megan Sloane, and Kinley and Elsie Bolyard; sister, Joan Phillips-Fowler and her huband, Harry Fowler, and several nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at FaithWestwood United Methodist Church, Omaha. Inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. VISITATION Monday from 4-7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
FaithWestwood United Methodist Church
Omaha, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.