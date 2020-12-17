Menu
C. Eugene "Gene" Latch
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Latch, C. Eugene "Gene"

February 21, 1936 - December 15, 2020

Gene passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020 at the age of 84, surrounded by his beloved family members. Gene was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 21, 1936 to Carroll and Florence (Dishman) Latch.

Preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Latch; and sister, Sharon Dumas. Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy (Sutton); his brother, Duane Latch; his daughters, Christy Schumacher (Phill), Colleen Hoff (Kevin); son, Dan Latch (Heather); daughter-in-law, Jill Latch; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Gene was a faith-filled man who loved his family. Traveling, reading, fishing, and family gatherings were some of his favorite ways to spend time. His sense of humor and storytelling will be greatly missed.

SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Friday, 2pm, at Hazel Dell Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. VISITATION: Thursday, 5:30-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. MASKS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Augustine Indian Mission or Nebraskans Embracing Life.

Please join us for a Webcast of the service at:

https://heartstreaming.link/C-Eugene-Latch

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church
NE
Dec
18
Interment
2:00p.m.
Hazel Dell Cemetery
Council Bluffs, NE

I really enjoyed working with Gene in the 80's and 90's at Union Pacific. We had a common interest in certain old collectibles.
Tom Lewis , Logan, Iowa
December 17, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Gene was always delightful to work with, when I helped plan travel for him and Nancy.
Judy Broghammer
December 17, 2020
