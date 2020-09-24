Hill, C. Lee May 27, 1936 - September 19, 2020 Preceded in death by Parents Joseph and Honor Faye Hill, Son Ed Sempek, Brothers Bill Hill, Charles Hill, Sisters Mary Cowing, Sharon Peppard, Faye Ione (Sis) Hill. Survived by beloved Wife of 51 years Connie (Gossan), Brother Rex Hill (Joan), Children: Debbie Sempek, David Sempek (Susie), Cheryl Lassek (Todd), Rebecca Clemens (Dan) and Don Hill (Darcey), 16 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren. Please join us for a Celebration of his Life: Thursday September 24, 5pm, dinner to follow., Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 100 9th St, Springfield, NE 68059. Private Burial at Hill Family Cemetery, Grant City, MO. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, CHI Hospice, or your favorite charity .