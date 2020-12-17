White, C. Thomas
October 5, 1928 - December 11, 2020
He is survived by daughter, Michaela White (Albert Macchietto); sons, Thomas White (Barbara) and Patrick White (Jennifer); grandchildren: Logan White, Reilly White, Adrienne Schleisman (Thomas) and Aaron Macchietto; sister in- law, Darlene White; former wife and close friend, Lyn White; many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret White; first wife, Shirley; second wife, Joan; brothers: Jim White, John "Jack" White, Leo White, Raymond White (Pat), Edward White, and infant brother, Francis White; sister, Mary Kathleen Gehr.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, December 18th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 19th at 10am at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza. Family Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Church in Humphrey, NE, and Creighton University School of Law. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
