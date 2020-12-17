Menu
C. Thomas White
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
White, C. Thomas

October 5, 1928 - December 11, 2020

He is survived by daughter, Michaela White (Albert Macchietto); sons, Thomas White (Barbara) and Patrick White (Jennifer); grandchildren: Logan White, Reilly White, Adrienne Schleisman (Thomas) and Aaron Macchietto; sister in- law, Darlene White; former wife and close friend, Lyn White; many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret White; first wife, Shirley; second wife, Joan; brothers: Jim White, John "Jack" White, Leo White, Raymond White (Pat), Edward White, and infant brother, Francis White; sister, Mary Kathleen Gehr.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, December 18th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 19th at 10am at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza. Family Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Church in Humphrey, NE, and Creighton University School of Law. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
18
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
2500 California Plaza, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our deepest sympathies. Your father was one of the finest men I ever had the privilege to know.
Dennis & Rachel Dowd
December 18, 2020
My sincere condolences Tom, Lyn and family. He was a great man and public servant. My prayers.
Jeanne long
December 18, 2020
Judge was one of a kind. Loved his stories and his laugh. He had such a kind soul. Love and prayers.
Tom and Karen Wulff &Family
December 17, 2020
Please know I have all of you in my thoughts and prayers!! God bless all of you as you celebrate the life of a wonderful man
Deb Denbeck
December 17, 2020
