Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Calen Eugene "Cully" Ketelsen
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 9 2022
12:00p.m.
Time Clock Lounge
Send Flowers
Ketelsen, Calen E. "Cully"

June 17, 1951 - February 27, 2022

Calen "Cully" Eugene Ketelsen, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the age of 70. He was born on June 17, 1951 in the town of Sioux Falls to Richard Eugene Ketelsen and Donna Lou Embertson (Ketelsen). Calen loved golf, NASCAR, Minnesota Vikings and his family. He retired from Omaha Fixtures. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by son: Levi (Tammie) Ketelsen; sister: Carol (Jeff) Parker; partner: Melinda Winz; grandchildren: Bayli, Avelyn and Emry Ketelsen.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVIVE will be held at 12Noon Saturday, April 9, at Time Clock Lounge, 4601 S. 90th St., Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Time Clock Lounge
4601 S. 90th St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
April 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results