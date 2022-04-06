Ketelsen, Calen E. "Cully"



June 17, 1951 - February 27, 2022



Calen "Cully" Eugene Ketelsen, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the age of 70. He was born on June 17, 1951 in the town of Sioux Falls to Richard Eugene Ketelsen and Donna Lou Embertson (Ketelsen). Calen loved golf, NASCAR, Minnesota Vikings and his family. He retired from Omaha Fixtures. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by son: Levi (Tammie) Ketelsen; sister: Carol (Jeff) Parker; partner: Melinda Winz; grandchildren: Bayli, Avelyn and Emry Ketelsen.



CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVIVE will be held at 12Noon Saturday, April 9, at Time Clock Lounge, 4601 S. 90th St., Omaha, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.