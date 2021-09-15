Menu
Caren Jensen
Jensen, Caren (Riley)

September 9, 2021

SERVICES will be held on September 16th at the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. VISITATION 5-7pm with CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE 7pm.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church
NE
Sep
16
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church
NE
Karl & family My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours during this very difficult time. It's a blessing you all have so many treasured memories to accompany you through the coming days. I worked with Caren for several years at the Health Department and will always remember her beaming smile and her cheerful disposition. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Bonnie Scholting
Bonnie Scholting
Friend
September 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss to all the family. I have only met your mom , Inga a few times, but all those times she was so bubbly and wonderful. I am Renee´s friend. You and your entire family have my sincere condolences.
Catherine S
Friend
September 16, 2021
Sending our condolences your way , Caren was always such a wonderful lady.
Desaray
September 16, 2021
