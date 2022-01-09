Dvorak, Carey E., Sr.
February 23, 1952 - January 5, 2022
Survived by his children, Carey Jr. (Erin), April (Penny), Matthew, Ashleigh (Nathan), Tiffany Eadie (Chad), Christopher "Bud" (Roman), and Amber Yoo (Simon); "son", Christian; sister, Geraldine P. (Dvorak) Winger; and grandchildren, Bryant, Noah and Riley Dvorak, Morgan and Taylor Eadie, Chase Dvorak, and Nalu Isely.
Carey was a U.S Air Force Veteran and served from 1970-1974. He later entered the Air National Guard and served many years in that capacity.
On July 21, 1973, Carey married the love of his life, Kimberley Sattler. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2019. Carey was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Family will Receive friends Tuesday, January 11th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 12th, 11am at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family.
To View a Live Broadcast of the Funeral Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,
WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.