Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carey E. Dvorak Sr.
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Dvorak, Carey E., Sr.

February 23, 1952 - January 5, 2022

Survived by his children, Carey Jr. (Erin), April (Penny), Matthew, Ashleigh (Nathan), Tiffany Eadie (Chad), Christopher "Bud" (Roman), and Amber Yoo (Simon); "son", Christian; sister, Geraldine P. (Dvorak) Winger; and grandchildren, Bryant, Noah and Riley Dvorak, Morgan and Taylor Eadie, Chase Dvorak, and Nalu Isely.

Carey was a U.S Air Force Veteran and served from 1970-1974. He later entered the Air National Guard and served many years in that capacity.

On July 21, 1973, Carey married the love of his life, Kimberley Sattler. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2019. Carey was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Family will Receive friends Tuesday, January 11th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 12th, 11am at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To View a Live Broadcast of the Funeral Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
12
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Cyndi Nabors
January 11, 2022
My heart goes out to all the family members. You had a wonderful father. A great provider. Stay strong and keep all the happy memories close to your heart. Sending you all hugs.
Rachel Eadie
January 11, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAINT
Other
January 10, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I worked with Carey at FDR/Fiserv for many years. Carey was extremely admired and respected within the company for his work ethic, positive attitude and his unparalleled system knowledge. He will be sorely missed!
Deb Sonderman
Work
January 9, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results