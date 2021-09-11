Ancona, Carl
January 24, 1930 - September 9, 2021
Beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Worked with his two brothers at the family wholesale grocery business, Ancona Brothers, from 1949 until retiring in 1998. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Ancona; son, Charles Ancona; daughter, Michaela Ali Ancona; great-granddaughter, Aviana May Stottle; brothers, Sam and Joseph Ancona; sister, Josie Upah. Survived by daughters: Carla Morin (Randy), Virginia Ancona, Cindi Mahoney (Michael), and Maria Sauvageau (Jeff); grandchildren: Angel Stottle (Matt), Joey Theisen, Lindsey Morin, Callie O'Callaghan (Ken), Marisa Mahoney, Patrick Mahoney, Sean Mahoney, Andrew Gustafson, Mitchel Sauvageau (Becca), Rachel Sauvageau, and Ashley Gustafson; great-grandchildren: Von, Pierce, Eddie, Mila, and Rip. Additionally survived by Kathy Fitzgerald Grandsaert and family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17th from 5pm to 7pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th Street, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 18th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Charles V. Ancona Memorial Scholarship Fund.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
