Carl Ancona
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Ancona, Carl

January 24, 1930 - September 9, 2021

Beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Worked with his two brothers at the family wholesale grocery business, Ancona Brothers, from 1949 until retiring in 1998. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Ancona; son, Charles Ancona; daughter, Michaela Ali Ancona; great-granddaughter, Aviana May Stottle; brothers, Sam and Joseph Ancona; sister, Josie Upah. Survived by daughters: Carla Morin (Randy), Virginia Ancona, Cindi Mahoney (Michael), and Maria Sauvageau (Jeff); grandchildren: Angel Stottle (Matt), Joey Theisen, Lindsey Morin, Callie O'Callaghan (Ken), Marisa Mahoney, Patrick Mahoney, Sean Mahoney, Andrew Gustafson, Mitchel Sauvageau (Becca), Rachel Sauvageau, and Ashley Gustafson; great-grandchildren: Von, Pierce, Eddie, Mila, and Rip. Additionally survived by Kathy Fitzgerald Grandsaert and family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17th from 5pm to 7pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th Street, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 18th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Charles V. Ancona Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th Street, NE
Sep
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th Street, NE
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th Street, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the entire Ancona family. I had the privilege of working for Ancona Brothers for 8 years. I worked for them at the 16th Street and 96th & J Street location. I learned so much from each brother, Sam, Joe and Carl. I was actually homesick when I changed jobs. Carl was a good man.
Mary Ann Troia
Work
September 17, 2021
The Iowa Clinic Peds Ankeny
September 16, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 13, 2021
Dave Preucil
September 13, 2021
A new star in the sky!!! Lovely admired friend peace be with you dear Carl....
Lori D
Family
September 13, 2021
We lose a great man in Carl Ancona. Carl was my Pop's dear friend and my brother is named after him. Prayers to the Ancona Famiglia from all of the Finocchiaro's
louis g finocchiaro
Family
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 11, 2021
Thinking of all of you, my thoughts are with all!!!!
Alice De Sordi
Friend
September 11, 2021
Kathy & Family What a great loss! Carl was such a gentle and genuine man who cared deeply about others. Dana & I so enjoyed our dinners with Carl and Kathy in the desert and treasure the relationship. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Bill & Dana Miskell
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results