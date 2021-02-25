Menu
Carl "Butch" Ballinger
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Ballinger, Carl "Butch"

May 20, 1951 - February 21, 2021

Age 69. Preceded in death by mother, Gladys Ballinger; cousin, Teri Agnew. Survived by wife of 53 years, Diane; children: Butch Ballinger (Lori), Windi Snyder (Tim), Jay Ballinger; grandchildren: Tommy, Colleen and Christian; cousin, Gary Hendrix (Linda).

VISITATION following CDC guidelines Saturday from 11:30-12:30pm, followed by a CELEBRATION OF BUTCH'S LIFE at 12:30pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Ballinger obituary. Memorials to be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the Lord surround you and your loved ones with his amazing love. Wishing you strength and comfort through this difficult time.
Sandy Tellinghuisen
February 27, 2021
Cedar Rapids signal and comms
February 26, 2021
Diane and family I am deeply sorry for your loss Butch was a great guy he will be greatly missed by many
Char Fricke
February 25, 2021
We are praying for you and your family at this time, May God Bless you.
Joseph & Diane Bockman
February 25, 2021
