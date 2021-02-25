Ballinger, Carl "Butch"



May 20, 1951 - February 21, 2021



Age 69. Preceded in death by mother, Gladys Ballinger; cousin, Teri Agnew. Survived by wife of 53 years, Diane; children: Butch Ballinger (Lori), Windi Snyder (Tim), Jay Ballinger; grandchildren: Tommy, Colleen and Christian; cousin, Gary Hendrix (Linda).



VISITATION following CDC guidelines Saturday from 11:30-12:30pm, followed by a CELEBRATION OF BUTCH'S LIFE at 12:30pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.



To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Ballinger obituary. Memorials to be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.