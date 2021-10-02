Bejeris, Carl
October 1, 1952 - November 28, 2020
Preceded in death by parents Gustav and Katharine Bejeris. Survived by brothers Joe, Id., Helmut, Omaha, sister Hedy, nephews Jay Meinke, Dan Meinke, nieces Colette, Michele. Carl served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. Carl's passion and pastime was fishing, especially at Sarpy County lakes.
Memorial and Celebration of Carl's Life: Friday, October 8, at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.