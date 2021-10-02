Menu
Carl Bejeris
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Bejeris, Carl

October 1, 1952 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by parents Gustav and Katharine Bejeris. Survived by brothers Joe, Id., Helmut, Omaha, sister Hedy, nephews Jay Meinke, Dan Meinke, nieces Colette, Michele. Carl served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. Carl's passion and pastime was fishing, especially at Sarpy County lakes.

Memorial and Celebration of Carl's Life: Friday, October 8, at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathies to your whole family.
Colleen Teply Kontor
October 8, 2021
Been awhile since I last seen you Carl. Hate to see my old buddies names in orbits. You and old stien came down to arkansas . fished and had a good time. You hooked stien right in the head. It won't be long we'll be all fishing from above. R.I.P. brother and god bless you , family and friends.
Larry Shestak
Friend
October 6, 2021
Thank you for your Service "Semper Fi Marine ! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey Home
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
I will never forget the help and kindness Carl showed to my parents, Jerry and Evelyn. God bless your family and comfort your hearts.
Mary Ellen Sortino
October 3, 2021
Rest In Peace buddy.
Jack Sempek
October 2, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 2, 2021
