Bohringer, Carl "Shorty" Jr.May 10, 1947 - March 11, 2021VISITATION: Tuesday, March 16, from 4-6pm, with SERVICE to follow at 6pm. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carl's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105).Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500