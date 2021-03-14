Bohringer, Carl "Shorty" Jr.
May 10, 1947 - March 11, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Frances Bohringer Sr.; son Erich John Bohringer; and sisters Raynelle Kaszynski, Karen Harmon, Donna Kilpritick, and Julie Bohringer. Survived by loving wife of 18 years Carla Bohringer; children: Raymund Bohringer, and 2 daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday, March 16, from 4-6pm, with SERVICE to follow at 6pm. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carl's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.