Carl "Shorty" Bohringer Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Bohringer, Carl "Shorty" Jr.

May 10, 1947 - March 11, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Frances Bohringer Sr.; son Erich John Bohringer; and sisters Raynelle Kaszynski, Karen Harmon, Donna Kilpritick, and Julie Bohringer. Survived by loving wife of 18 years Carla Bohringer; children: Raymund Bohringer, and 2 daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, March 16, from 4-6pm, with SERVICE to follow at 6pm. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carl's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
16
Service
6:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
R.I.P. Uncle Shorty!
Missy
March 16, 2021
My heartfelt thoughts & prayers are with the family. May God wrap his loving arms around the family during this difficult time. God has a beautiful angel.
Debora Tagwerker
March 15, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort and serenity for Carla and family. Mike Maulick Surprise, AZ
Mike Maulick
March 15, 2021
