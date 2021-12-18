Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl B. Green
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Green, Carl B.

September 21, 1933 - December 13, 2021

Carl Burton Green, age 88 years, son of Lloyd and Gwendolyn Green, was born on September 21, 1933, in Shenandoah, IA. He passed away in Omaha, NE, on December 13, 2021, surrounded by those he loved.

Carl is survived and will be missed tremendously by his five children; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of many other family members and friends.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in spring of 2022 for both Carl and his beloved wife, Roxie.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

www.forestlawnomaha.com

402-451-1000


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Carl was a good friend of ours for many years. One of the best karaoke buddies around. Loved having him at our shows. He will truly be missed.
Stan & Elaine Kurtzuba
December 20, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results