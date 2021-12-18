Green, Carl B.September 21, 1933 - December 13, 2021Carl Burton Green, age 88 years, son of Lloyd and Gwendolyn Green, was born on September 21, 1933, in Shenandoah, IA. He passed away in Omaha, NE, on December 13, 2021, surrounded by those he loved.Carl is survived and will be missed tremendously by his five children; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of many other family members and friends.The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in spring of 2022 for both Carl and his beloved wife, Roxie.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000