Jones, Carl E.
June 15, 1946 - September 16, 2021
Age 75 of Greenwood, NE. Passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1946 to John and Mary (Woolman) Jones in Lincoln, NE. Carl leaves behind his wife, Nancy, of 55 years; his son, Brian; his daughter, Deborah and son-in-law, Jeff and granddaughter, Andrea. He is also survived by his brothers, John Jones and Tom (JaNelle) Jones of Murdock, NE; sister, Elaine (Mike) Royce of Gretna, NE; sister-in-law, Sandy Webb of Texas; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friends, Tom and Chris Rosencrans of Omaha. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Irene Bergman; sister-in-law, Colleen Jones; and niece, Kim Jones.
VISITATION: Monday, September 20, 5–7pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE with Military Honors: Tuesday, September 21, 10:30am at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, 23001 N 162nd Rd, Greenwood, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sesostris Shrine Temple, 1050 Saltillo Rd, Roca, NE 68430; or Cedar Hill United Methodist Church. *The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.