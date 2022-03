Logan, Carl F. Jr. and Margaret



Carl F. Logan Jr.



December 22, 1941 - March 1, 2022



Margaret Logan



October 17, 1942 - January 28, 2020



Omaha. Survived by children, Carl F. Logan III, Victor Lee Logan (Briana), Brigitte Logan-Kruse, and Martin R Logan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 26, at 2pm at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.