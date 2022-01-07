Menu
Carl E. Rhodes
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Rhodes, Carl E.

January 4, 1934 - January 2, 2022

Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy R. Rhodes. He is survived by his children: Mary Lyn, Alice Leslie, Theresa Jean, Peggy Raye and Anthony Rudolph; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Malcolm Rhodes; and family and friends.

Carl served 28 years in then United States Air Force and was a Veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars.

He graduated from the College of St. Mary's with a Nursing Degree, and in his retirement he volunteered with the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Team.

VISITATION: Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home with ROSARY to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church Lakeview Chapel (7859 Lakeview St., Ralston, NE. 68127). BURIAL in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Baright Public Library of Ralston.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church Lakeview Chapel
7859 Lakeview St., Ralston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAINT
Other
January 10, 2022
I enjoyed many get together with the family Thanksgiving and Xmas was very special Carl will greatly be missed
Tim szynskie
January 8, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Terry Sorenson
January 7, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 7, 2022
I really enjoyed getting to know Carl and he became a good friend, we were table mates at the Ridge and we enjoyed hearing his stories about his life and family. He is really missed. my sincere sympathy to his family.
Phyllis Gantz
January 7, 2022
I only met him once. But we had many wonderful conversations over the phone when he'd call our office needing some tree work done. We had a mutual friend, Darrell, that I knew from the YMCA, that he thought a whole lot of & talked about how much he missed him when he passed. Carl brought me some of his home-made "Moonshine" the 1 time I met him. I'll miss our conversations terribly. Good man. My deepest sympathies to his family, whom he spoke of often.
Jeanie Duggins, Tilmer's Tree Care
Friend
January 7, 2022
