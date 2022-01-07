Rhodes, Carl E.January 4, 1934 - January 2, 2022Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy R. Rhodes. He is survived by his children: Mary Lyn, Alice Leslie, Theresa Jean, Peggy Raye and Anthony Rudolph; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Malcolm Rhodes; and family and friends.Carl served 28 years in then United States Air Force and was a Veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars.He graduated from the College of St. Mary's with a Nursing Degree, and in his retirement he volunteered with the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Team.VISITATION: Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home with ROSARY to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church Lakeview Chapel (7859 Lakeview St., Ralston, NE. 68127). BURIAL in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Baright Public Library of Ralston.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com