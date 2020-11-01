Walkenhorst, Carla Mae (Pearson/Lastovica)
May 22, 1921 - October 29, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, S. Sergeant, Leo F. Lastovica; and husband, Elmer H. Walkenhorst. Survived by daughter, Carol Lee (John) Brown (Lastovica/Walkenhorst) of Omaha; and sons, James W. (Julie) Walkenhorst of Spring Lake, MI and John R. (Nancy) Walkenhorst of LaVista, NE; 11 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Carla grew up in the Holy Name area of Omaha. She graduated from Benson High School in 1939. Carla was a lifetime member of Clifton Hill Presbyterian Church where she was a church elder/trustee, Sunday school teacher and church secretary. She was involved with many church organizations until the church closed.
At church she met Leo F. Lastovica. After he joined the army (134th infantry, 35th division at San Luis Obispo), they married April of 1942 in San Francisco. Carla returned to Omaha for the birth of their daughter, Carol in September, 1943. Leo returned to Omaha to see his wife and daughter before he went overseas. He died November 20, 1944 in combat. Carla married Elmer H. Walkenhorst in April of 1947. They had sons, James W. in 1948 and John R. in 1952. Elmer served in the military both stateside and overseas. Upon his honorable discharge, they returned to live in Omaha. They were married for 47 years until his death at age 84.
Carla loved being with family, especially eating out or going to the casinos. For her 80th and 85th birthdays she took her family to Las Vegas. She continued celebrating her birthdays at a local casino. Unfortunately, Covid-19 virus resulted in her 99th birthday being spent with just a few family members through the window of her assisted living facility.
Private Services and Interment at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society
, the American Red Cross, or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.