Larson, Carmen L.October 10, 1942 - June 9, 2021Age 78, of Omaha, NE. Carmen worked at the Walgreens district office for over 25 years. She was a member of the Fremont, NE American Legion Post #20 and she served in the Army Reserves for 20 years retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant.Services pending. To leave condolences, please visit www.marcysvoboda.com SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624