Terhaar, Carmen M. (Fay)
November 27, 1959 - October 16, 2020
Preceded in death by mother, Cecilia Fay; sister, Julie Wilson. Survived by daughters, Reina and JoAnn Terhaar; son, Alan Terhaar; grandchildren: Cynthia, Juan, Cruz, Lucia, Alejandro, Johnthan, Ishmeal, Jairo, Joshua, Reina, and Cecilia; sisters, Amy and Toni; brothers, Rick and Gerald.
VISITATION: Wednesday after 5pm, with Rosary 7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the funeral services, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com
and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.