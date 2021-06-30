Bernth, Carmenella M. (Zaner)



January 17, 1945 - June 27, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, William and Petrina Zaner; brothers, William and Carl Zaner. Survived by husband, Danny; daughter, Lori (Don) Southard; son, Jason; grandchildren, Petrina (Louis) Stites, Donnie (Leslie) Southard, Lauren (Matthew) Cooper; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Mary Underwood and Kathy Deering.



VISITATION begins Thursday, 6pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, St. Frances Cabrini Church. Memorials to Town and Country Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.