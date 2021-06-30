Menu
Carmenella M. Bernth
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Bernth, Carmenella M. (Zaner)

January 17, 1945 - June 27, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, William and Petrina Zaner; brothers, William and Carl Zaner. Survived by husband, Danny; daughter, Lori (Don) Southard; son, Jason; grandchildren, Petrina (Louis) Stites, Donnie (Leslie) Southard, Lauren (Matthew) Cooper; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Mary Underwood and Kathy Deering.

VISITATION begins Thursday, 6pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, St. Frances Cabrini Church. Memorials to Town and Country Humane Society.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Funeral
10:00a.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Church
NE
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jul
1
Wake
6:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.