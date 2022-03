Becklun, Carol T.



Age 79 - September 15, 2021



VISITATION Tuesday, September 21, 5-6:30pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Wednesday, September 22, 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Hillcrest Foundation for the great care they provided Carol and her son, Joe



