Earhart, Carol A.



March 12, 1943 - December 9, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Charles Earhart; son, Chad Earhart; parents, Wilbur and Charlotte Bogue; brother, Charles Bogue; and friend, Bernie Spereman. Survived by sons, Greg and Tom (Dorinda) Earhart; grandsons, Charles Earhart, Benjamin Earhart (PFC), and Wesley Earhart; sister, Doris Bruce; beloved nieces and nephews.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, December 20th, 4pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Ralston Schools Foundation.



