Carol A. Earhart
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Earhart, Carol A.

March 12, 1943 - December 9, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Charles Earhart; son, Chad Earhart; parents, Wilbur and Charlotte Bogue; brother, Charles Bogue; and friend, Bernie Spereman. Survived by sons, Greg and Tom (Dorinda) Earhart; grandsons, Charles Earhart, Benjamin Earhart (PFC), and Wesley Earhart; sister, Doris Bruce; beloved nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, December 20th, 4pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Ralston Schools Foundation.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Scott Kitzman
December 18, 2020
Scott Kitzman
December 18, 2020
Carol was a faithful member of Omaha Original New Friends and was always willing to give her time to its many activities. She will be greatly missed by her friends and fellow book club members. Rest in peace Carol.
Fran Traynor (New Friends)
December 17, 2020
