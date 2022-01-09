Menu
Carol Ann Flint
1949 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flint, Carol Ann

December 25, 1949 - January 1, 2022

On January 1, 2022 Carol A Flint passed away from natural causes. She was a woman who's love, generosity, and spirit left an everlasting imprint on whomever was blessed to have known her. Her passion as a hair dresser as well as a caregiver enabled her to provide those she serviced with more than the skills required. Preceded by parents, Paul and Gladys Foster; brother, John Foster; and granddaughter, Anibell Foster. Survived by children, Shannon Foster, Paul Foster, Justin (Dorothea) Foster, Tyrone Flint, and Bertha Taz Marie Flint; brother, Steven Foster; 20 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
