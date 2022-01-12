Omaha. Survived by husband of 52 years: Douglas Hiddleston; children: Scott Hiddleston, and Katie (Chris) Sanders; grandchildren: Cody Sanders, Corbin Sanders, and Sean Hiddleston; sister: Peggy (Kellis) Bostic; other loving family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, January 15, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 4060 Pratt St. Omaha, NE 68111. Luncheon immediately following Service at Church.
Dear Douglas and family,
We were so sorry to hear of your loss and wanted you to know you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Gail and Vern
Gail Overholt Krenzer and Vern Krenzer
January 29, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Carol for many years ar OPS. She was a dedicated, knowledgeable employee and she was also extremely kind. She always talked about her family with great pride. I am terribly sorry for your loss.