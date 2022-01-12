Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol L. Hiddleston
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Hiddleston, Carol L.

July 21, 1946 - December 16, 2021

Omaha. Survived by husband of 52 years: Douglas Hiddleston; children: Scott Hiddleston, and Katie (Chris) Sanders; grandchildren: Cody Sanders, Corbin Sanders, and Sean Hiddleston; sister: Peggy (Kellis) Bostic; other loving family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, January 15, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 4060 Pratt St. Omaha, NE 68111. Luncheon immediately following Service at Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
New Life Presbyterian Church
4060 Pratt St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Douglas and family, We were so sorry to hear of your loss and wanted you to know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Gail and Vern
Gail Overholt Krenzer and Vern Krenzer
January 29, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Carol for many years ar OPS. She was a dedicated, knowledgeable employee and she was also extremely kind. She always talked about her family with great pride. I am terribly sorry for your loss.
Connie Wickham
Work
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results