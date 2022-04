Hoffman, Carol AnnAugust 2, 1948 - December 26, 2021Carol Ann Hoffman, 73, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, went to join her LORD at the family home after a 14-month fight with cancer on December 26, 2021. Carol left us unafraid, knowing that Our Lord was with her.She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Larry Hoffman; three daughters: Christy Hunter (Joe), Jenny Hoffman and Jackie Pappas (Jeff); seven grandchildren: Kyesun 14, Jase 9, Tyge 8, Elle 7, Mya 6, Juniper 5 and Indie 5 months; sister, Jan (Joan) Campbell; two brothers, Tom (Phyllis) and Don Campbell; beloved dog, Buddy. She was preceded by her parents, Robert and Marjorie Campbell; brother, Russell Campbell.A MEMORIAL AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 8th, at Lutheran Church of the Master West Campus, 1200 N. 181 Court, at 10am, followed by a luncheon at Indian Creek, 2825 N. 202nd. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Click this link to watch, https://youtu.be/46hR2NPmOA4 . Memorials are suggested to Heroes Across Nebraska ( https://www.heroesacrossnebraska.org/home.html ).HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com