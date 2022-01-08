Menu
Carol Ann Hoffman
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hoffman, Carol Ann

August 2, 1948 - December 26, 2021

Carol Ann Hoffman, 73, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, went to join her LORD at the family home after a 14-month fight with cancer on December 26, 2021. Carol left us unafraid, knowing that Our Lord was with her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Larry Hoffman; three daughters: Christy Hunter (Joe), Jenny Hoffman and Jackie Pappas (Jeff); seven grandchildren: Kyesun 14, Jase 9, Tyge 8, Elle 7, Mya 6, Juniper 5 and Indie 5 months; sister, Jan (Joan) Campbell; two brothers, Tom (Phyllis) and Don Campbell; beloved dog, Buddy. She was preceded by her parents, Robert and Marjorie Campbell; brother, Russell Campbell.

A MEMORIAL AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 8th, at Lutheran Church of the Master West Campus, 1200 N. 181 Court, at 10am, followed by a luncheon at Indian Creek, 2825 N. 202nd. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Click this link to watch, https://youtu.be/46hR2NPmOA4. Memorials are suggested to Heroes Across Nebraska (https://www.heroesacrossnebraska.org/home.html).

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master West Campus
1200 N. 181 Court, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear of Carol´s passing. I babysat the girls growing up and she was always so kind and thoughtful. Definitely an angel watching over us all!
Missy McCann Carney
January 13, 2022
Carol will be greatly missed by so many. Although we were both sick with covid and could not attend her service, our thoughts and prayers are with her dear family. It is so comforting to know she is now in the loving arms of Jesus. With sympathy and prayers, Roxie & Paul Frazier
Roxie and Paul Frazier
January 13, 2022
Carol´s celebration of life service was a beautiful tribute. It brought Carol to life and reminded us of the lovely creation God shared with us. God bless her family.
Jeanie Pennington
January 9, 2022
Will what can I say god got another Extraordinary person she was a wonderful lady & will truly be missed loving thought & prayer for you Larry & girls Lv Rich & Justin
Richard Essi
Family
January 8, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lonnie and Peaches Morrow
Friend
January 8, 2022
We are very sorry for the loss of Carol. Having served on the Skyline Ranches board with her was a wonderful experience. Carol was a very nice person who contributed to our community and she will be missed. Our deepest condolences to Larry and the family.
Bruce & Sherry Thiebauth
Friend
January 8, 2022
I just saw this on Facebook. I am so sorry. I will always keep in my heart the fun times we had with the girls on South Padre ISLAND. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE FOR YOU LARRY AND THE GIRLS
Debbie Moutsos
Friend
January 8, 2022
