Hoffman, Carol Ann
August 2, 1948 - December 26, 2021
Carol Ann Hoffman, 73, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, went to join her LORD at the family home after a 14-month fight with cancer on December 26, 2021. Carol left us unafraid, knowing that Our Lord was with her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Larry Hoffman; three daughters: Christy Hunter (Joe), Jenny Hoffman and Jackie Pappas (Jeff); seven grandchildren: Kyesun 14, Jase 9, Tyge 8, Elle 7, Mya 6, Juniper 5 and Indie 5 months; sister, Jan (Joan) Campbell; two brothers, Tom (Phyllis) and Don Campbell; beloved dog, Buddy. She was preceded by her parents, Robert and Marjorie Campbell; brother, Russell Campbell.
A MEMORIAL AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 8th, at Lutheran Church of the Master West Campus, 1200 N. 181 Court, at 10am, followed by a luncheon at Indian Creek, 2825 N. 202nd. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Click this link to watch, https://youtu.be/46hR2NPmOA4
. Memorials are suggested to Heroes Across Nebraska (https://www.heroesacrossnebraska.org/home.html
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.