Petersen, Carol J.
September 7, 1930 - September 28, 2020
Carol Jean Miles Petersen, born Topeka Kansas 9/7/1930 died 9/28/2020 Omaha Nebraska. She is survived by Husband of 67 years Alfred, Sister Patricia Petring, Daughter Sheryl Tillson and spouse Richard Tillson (deceased) . Son Jerald Petersen and spouse Charmaine Stewart. Son Mark Petersen and spouse Ann Petersen. Six Grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by father Arba Miles and mother Cora Steele Miles. Graduated from Omaha University with a degree in English. She returned to school after her children went to college. She earned a PhD in English Literature. She taught at UNL, UNO and Midlands College. She wrote the biography of the Nebraska author Beth Streeter Aldrich, which was published by the University of Nebraska Press. She presented over 100 one woman performance about Beth Streeter Aldrich dressed as Ms Aldrich and presenting her self as Ms Aldrich, for the Nebraska Historical Society. Due to COVID 19 the services will be private. Donations to St Lukes Methodist Church and the Nebraska Humane Society
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE
402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com