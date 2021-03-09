McAlhaney, Carol
March 7, 1941 - March 3, 2021
Age 79 of Blair. Passed away from COVID-19 on March 3, 2021 at UNMC in Omaha. Carol McAlhaney was born March 7, 1941 to Renold and Sarah Dutton of Anselmo, NE.
Preceded in death by Dick Dutton, Marlene and Howard Raymond, and Doug Dutton. Survived by her children: David McAlhaney (spouse Annie and granddaughter Isabella) of Chicago, John McAlhaney of Blair, Kathy McAlhaney (significant other Troy Truitt) of Varnville, SC, Misty Graeve (spouse Greg, grandson Gage, granddaughters Waren and Kate) of Missouri Valley, IA.
Carol graduated from Imperial High School and went on to receive accolades from McCook Community College in Interior Design. Carol was an active part of her community, a member of the Methodist Church and had a very strong faith in our savior Jesus Christ. Carol was also an active member in the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Auxiliary Club, and worked for 10 Years in the Blair Community Schools System and 15 Years at the Blair Community Hospital before retiring.
Carol loved to do art and crafts projects and was an amazing cook. In her younger years she really enjoyed golf and bowling. She will be missed but never forgotten.
SERVICE: 10:30am for Immediate Family and Close Friends on Saturday, March 13th at First United Methodist Church. 1656 Colfax, Blair NE. 68008. Services will be Live Streamed; a link will be available on the Campbell Aman Funeral Home Website on Carol's Tribute Page. Memorials may be directed to the Blair First United Methodist Church (blairumc.org
) or Blair Community Schools Foundation (blairschoolsfoundation.org
).
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.