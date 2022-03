McDonnell, Carol J.



October 21, 1937 - March 18, 2022



Proud Kansas State Graduate



Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Frances Cilek; husband, Joseph "Mac" McDonnell; and sister, Patricia Martinez.



Survived by her daughters: Cindy Lindahl, Jackie McDonnell, Sabrina McDonnell, Kim (John) Gawecki, and Melissa Adams; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, March 23, at 1pm at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary.



Memorials suggested to Papillion Community Foundation.



KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY



441 No Washington St



Papillion NE | 402-339-3232



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2022.