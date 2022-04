Myers, Carol JeanMay 17, 1951 - December 25, 2021Survived by husband, Ray; sons, Darren (Kim) Myers, and Brian (Kim) Myers; grandchildren: Neil, Luke, Jake (Cass), and Chandler; great-granddaughter, Wrenley; sister, Colleen Schulte; many other relatives and friends.CELEBRATION OF CAROL'S LIFE: Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10am at Grace Fellowship Church (1211 S 211th St, Elkhorn, NE). INTERMENT: Voss Mohr Cemetery. For more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400