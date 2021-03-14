Umholtz, Carol Marie (Strawser)
November 10, 1941 - March 10, 2021
Carol is preceded in death by Robert F. Strawser (father), Mildred Solada (mother), Elwood Solada (step-father) and Robert "Bobby" J. Strawser (brother). She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Steven (Tammy) and Darbi along with sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved grandpups. For additional information go to: www.johnagentleman.com/obituaries
.
SERVICES: Friday, March 19 at 1 pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I Street, Omaha, NE 68137. Memorials to Arthritis Foundation
Nebraska.
For those unable to attend, You may view the service at the following link:https://heartstreaming.link/Carol-M-Strawser-Umholtz
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.