Umholtz family.....We were so blessed to become your neighbors on South 10th Street in Plattsmouth. Carol and 3 year-old Darbi were there even the first day to welcome us! Carol set a high standard to all she met by displaying her happy, giving personality throughout her life. She was a loving wife, mother, neighbor and friend.....we are better people for having known her and you. We know she is celebrating her reward in Heaven now!

Garrison family March 13, 2021