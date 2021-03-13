Umholtz, Carol Marie (Strawser)
November 10, 1941 - March 10, 2021
Carol Marie (Strawser) Umholtz, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021, with her family by her side. Carol was born and raised in Hummelstown, PA (3 miles from the Hershey Chocolate Factory). She graduated from Hummelstown High School, as valedictorian of the class of 1959. After graduation, she worked at Nationwide Insurance, in Harrisburg, PA until her marriage to Richard "Deacon" Umholtz, on September 21, 1963. Richard joined the USAF shortly after meeting Carol, and promised to show her the world (which ended up being Kansas and Nebraska). After marriage, the couple was stationed at Forbes AFB, in Topeka, KS, where Carol worked at Security Benefit Life, as an actuarial clerk. In 1967, they moved to Omaha, NE, when Richard was transferred to Offutt AFB. There, Carol worked as a computer programmer at Mutual of Omaha. Carol left Mutual of Omaha in September of 1969, when the couple's first child, Steven, was born. In 1971, the couple bought their first home, in Plattsmouth, NE. Daughter Darbi, joined the family in 1973. From 1971 to 1987, Carol had an in-home licensed day care, which allowed her to be home while raising her children. At age 45, Carol returned to school and earned her Associate's Degree in Computer Programming in 1988 with a 4.0 GPA. She returned to work as a computer programmer for Mutual of Omaha, Commercial Federal Resource Solutions, and Physician's Mutual Insurance Company before retiring in 2005.
Carol loved being involved in her community. She served as president and was elected woman of the year for the Gamma Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Social Sorority. Carol enjoyed being a school room mother and helping with many of her kids' activities. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Plattsmouth where she served in many areas of the church. After moving to Omaha in 1994, Carol and Richard became active members of King of Kings Lutheran Church.
Carol had a great love for her family and for sharing her faith with others so that they might come to know the Lord. She enjoyed participating in and leading various Bible study groups. Other favorite activities included reading, crocheting, playing cards, board games, working puzzles in the newspaper, and cheering for the Nebraska volleyball team.
Carol is preceded in death by Robert F. Strawser (father), Mildred Solada (mother), Elwood Solada (stepfather) and Robert "Bobby" J. Strawser (brother).
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Steven (Tammy) and Darbi along with sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved grandpups.
In words Carol left for her family, "Hallelujah! I am now worshipping at the feet of Jesus. I am dancing! No more canes, no more arthritis, and guess what? I sing praises to God; I can finally carry a tune! How about that? No more pain, no more sorrow, no more sickness. If only you could see me now."
SERVICES: Friday, March 19 at 1pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I Street, Omaha, NE 68137. For those unable to attend, livestream will be available. Memorials to Arthritis Foundation
Nebraska.
