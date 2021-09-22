Wissink, Carol Ann
September 3, 1952 - September 15, 2021
Carol Ann Wissink, age 69 of Omaha, died Sept. 15, 2021. Carol was born Sept. 3, 1952 in Lincoln, NE to Alvin and Viola (Abbink) Siefert.
She was an underwriter for Blue Cross & Blue Shield and a member of Community Bible Church. Family includes: daughters, Sarah (Jason) Druskis, Omaha, NE, and Rachel Wissink, Axtell, NE; grandson, Cody Druskis; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Cecil (Claudia) Wissink, Omaha, NE, Daryl (Cathy) Wissink, Rugby, ND and Kevin (Lorene) Wissink, Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Alda Wissink.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:30am, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, NE 68924. Memorials may be given to Mosaic Bethphage Mission, PO Box 67, Axtell, NE 68924.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.