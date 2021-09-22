Menu
Carol Ann Wissink
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE
Wissink, Carol Ann

September 3, 1952 - September 15, 2021

Carol Ann Wissink, age 69 of Omaha, died Sept. 15, 2021. Carol was born Sept. 3, 1952 in Lincoln, NE to Alvin and Viola (Abbink) Siefert.

She was an underwriter for Blue Cross & Blue Shield and a member of Community Bible Church. Family includes: daughters, Sarah (Jason) Druskis, Omaha, NE, and Rachel Wissink, Axtell, NE; grandson, Cody Druskis; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Cecil (Claudia) Wissink, Omaha, NE, Daryl (Cathy) Wissink, Rugby, ND and Kevin (Lorene) Wissink, Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Alda Wissink.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:30am, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, NE 68924. Memorials may be given to Mosaic Bethphage Mission, PO Box 67, Axtell, NE 68924.

Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com.

METCALF FUNERAL HOME

245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE | (402) 474-6161
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
