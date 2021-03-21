Leever, Carole H.
January 14, 1940 - March 19, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Rev. Jerry E. Leever; and brother, Joel Heider. Survived by children, Lori (Tim) Willenberg, Jerry (Ann) Leever, and Tim Leever; grandchildren, Evan, Brett, Bethany, Jordan and Jessica; great-granddaughters, Riley and Shelby; sisters: Janis (Dave) Mikesic, and Ann Heider; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION of CAROLE'S LIFE: Wednesday, March 24, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE, Thursday, March 25, at 11am at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the family will be used in Carole's memory at a later date.
To Live stream the service
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.