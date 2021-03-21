Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carole H. Leever
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Leever, Carole H.

January 14, 1940 - March 19, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Rev. Jerry E. Leever; and brother, Joel Heider. Survived by children, Lori (Tim) Willenberg, Jerry (Ann) Leever, and Tim Leever; grandchildren, Evan, Brett, Bethany, Jordan and Jessica; great-granddaughters, Riley and Shelby; sisters: Janis (Dave) Mikesic, and Ann Heider; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION of CAROLE'S LIFE: Wednesday, March 24, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE, Thursday, March 25, at 11am at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the family will be used in Carole's memory at a later date.

To Live stream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.