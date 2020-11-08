Menu
Carolee A. Parsons
Parsons, Carolee A. (Smith)

February 14, 1955 - November 2, 2020

Recent resident of Hooper NE, formally of Fremont and Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Ruby Smith; son, Dustin Adcock; and brother, Von Smith. Survived by brother, Craig Smith.

Services are pending and will be held at a later date. Condolences, trumpmemorials.com.

TRUMP MEMORIAL AND FUNERAL SERVICES

Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1501 | trumpmemorials.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
