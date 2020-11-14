Parsons, Carolee A. (Smith)
February 14, 1955 - November 2, 2020
Recent resident of Hooper NE. formally of Fremont and Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Ruby Smith; son, Dustin Adcock; and brother Von Smith. Survived by brother, Craig Smith.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be 2pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 "Q" Street, Omaha. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com
