Caroline Marie Lindquist
Lindquist, Caroline Marie

Age 92 - September 27, 2020

Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Rose Sandau; brother, Raymond (Nadine) Sandau; and sister, Helen (Ron) Upshaw. Caroline is survived by her children, Michael Pitzel, Pat Pitzel-Fitch, Karen (Gary) Connell, Mark Pitzel, Diane Pitzel, Julie (Bob Mann) Pitzel, and Vicki Pitzel; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday October 12th, 10am, at St. James Catholic Church (4710 N 90th St.) with family receiving friends and family from 9:30am to 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
4710 N 90th St.
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
4710 N 90th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
