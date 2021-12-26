Menu
Carolyn Ann Blue
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Blue, Carolyn Ann

September 27, 1939 - December 21, 2021

Carolyn Ann Blue, age 82, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away on December 21, 2021. Carolyn was born on September 27, 1939 in Walnut, IA to the late Everett and Edna (Hansen) Hoover. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957. Carolyn married Robert D. Blue on August 8, 1957. They were blessed with three children. Carolyn lived a full life as a wonderful mother, loving wife, and homemaker. After her husband's passing, she owned Bluffs Paving and Utility (formerly R.D. Blue Construction). Carolyn was a member of Council Bluffs Country Club (avid golfer), Red Hat Society and was a life-time member of the Elks Club. She loved to spend her time with friends and family, hosting pool parties at her and Bob's home, golf outings, traveling, and spending summer time at her condo in Okoboji, IA. Carolyn cared deeply for her family and showed them the meaning of kindness, happiness, and unconditional love. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Blue; daughter, Suzy Blue; son, Robert M. Blue; grandson, Robert G. Blue; step-father, Blackie Amen; and half-brother, Lester Amen. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Karen (Ron) Waschkowski; grandchildren, Dylan (Stephanie) Waschkowski and Nathan Blue all of Council Bluffs, James Casale of Lincoln NE, Ron (Suzanne) Waschkowski of Bellevue NE, and Leah (Tony) Manzitto of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Natalia Blue, Hadley and Harrison Waschkowski, Jimmie Casale, Lexeigh Casale, Arianna, Caleb and Blake Waschkowski, Reagan Winsor, Matthew, Phoebe, Elizabeth and Anthony Manzitto; brothers, Donnie Hoover, Tommy Amen, and Marty (Theresa) Amen all in Florida; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family Tuesday from 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 1pm at the Funeral Home, with a lunch following at the Elks Club. Carolyn will be Laid to Rest on Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This has been such a difficult period of saying goodbye and letting go. Karen, thank you for your visit with Bumpy. The time we spent with them was sacred, and so important. Bumpy and Carolyn were tough cookies, they lived long full lives, and we are so grateful for their love and sweet memories.
Barb Bennett Rivera
January 29, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers to the family of Carolyn. She will be missed.
Darrel and Peg Anderson
Friend
December 26, 2021
