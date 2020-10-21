Fishburn, Carolyn C.February 25, 1934 - October 17, 2020Preceeded in death by Daniel W. Fishburn Sr. (husband); Joseph J. Augustyn (father) and Gertrude Tomasiewicz (mother); brothers Joseph Augustyn Jr. and Marion "Mike" Augustyn. Survived by son Anthony Raymond Amantia (Autumn), son Daniel William Fishburn Jr. (Katie), son Paul Joseph Fishburn, grandchildren, Lucy, Michael, Greta, Wyatt and Mckayla.VISITATION: Monday, October 26, from 9:30-10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, October 26, at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE. Private Family Inurnment. Memorial contributions to Christ The King Educational Trust.CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN11902 W. Center RoadOmaha, NE 68144