Coffey, Sr. Carolyn RSM



November 30, 1939 - March 30, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Timothy A. and Maria (Swift) Coffey; sister, Madeline Miller; brother-in-law, Ira Miller.



Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; sisters, Warrine (Bill) Young, Kathleen (George) Royce; brother, Michael Coffey; niece, Katie Royce; nephew, David (Becky) Royce; grandnephew, Harrison Royce.



MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, 10am, at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, 6:30pm, at Mercy Villa. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.