Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Coffey
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Coffey, Sr. Carolyn RSM

November 30, 1939 - March 30, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Timothy A. and Maria (Swift) Coffey; sister, Madeline Miller; brother-in-law, Ira Miller.

Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; sisters, Warrine (Bill) Young, Kathleen (George) Royce; brother, Michael Coffey; niece, Katie Royce; nephew, David (Becky) Royce; grandnephew, Harrison Royce.

MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, 10am, at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, 6:30pm, at Mercy Villa. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sister Caroline was my office assistant for several years in early 2000. She was efficient, professional and always forward looking.....a delight to have around. She will be missed.
Barbara C Vasiloff
April 4, 2022
May you rest in peace, remember visiting you with Sister Jeanine Salak.
Frank M.
Other
April 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results